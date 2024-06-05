6 reasons to watch Guntur Kaaram

Pratidin Bureau

A Powerhouse Performance: Mahesh Babu Like You've Never Seen Him Before

Superstar Mahesh Babu sheds his usual romantic hero image and portrays a gritty, layered character in Guntur Kaaram. Witness his versatility as he takes on a role unlike any other in his career.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas

Directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas, known for his engaging storytelling and impactful dialogues, ensuring a well-crafted film.

Beyond the Fights: A Story with Depth

Guntur Kaaram isn't just about high-octane action sequences. The film delves into complex themes of family, loyalty, and social injustice. Prepare to be surprised by the film's emotional depth.

Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's Chemistry

The film introduces the fresh pairing of Mahesh Babu and the rising star Sreeleela. Their on-screen chemistry adds a new dimension to the narrative, keeping the audience engaged and excited.

A Stellar Supporting Cast

Mahesh Babu isn't alone in delivering a stellar performance. The film boasts a talented supporting cast who bring their characters to life, adding layers to the story.

Action with a Thrill

Get ready for adrenaline-pumping action sequences! Guntur Kaaram features expertly choreographed fight scenes and thrilling chase sequences that will keep you on the edge of your seat

