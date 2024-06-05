6 reasons to watch Guntur Kaaram

Pratidin Bureau
Superstar Mahesh Babu sheds his usual romantic hero image and portrays a gritty, layered character in Guntur Kaaram. Witness his versatility as he takes on a role unlike any other in his career.
Directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas, known for his engaging storytelling and impactful dialogues, ensuring a well-crafted film.
Guntur Kaaram isn't just about high-octane action sequences. The film delves into complex themes of family, loyalty, and social injustice. Prepare to be surprised by the film's emotional depth.
The film introduces the fresh pairing of Mahesh Babu and the rising star Sreeleela. Their on-screen chemistry adds a new dimension to the narrative, keeping the audience engaged and excited.
Mahesh Babu isn't alone in delivering a stellar performance. The film boasts a talented supporting cast who bring their characters to life, adding layers to the story.
Get ready for adrenaline-pumping action sequences! Guntur Kaaram features expertly choreographed fight scenes and thrilling chase sequences that will keep you on the edge of your seat