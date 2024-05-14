6 times Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan cameoed in each others films

Pratidin Bureau
Salman Khan makes a surprise appearance as himself, interacting with Rani Mukerji's character.
Shah Rukh Khan reprises his role from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for a fun crossover scene.
Salman Khan plays a man inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's character in the movie.
Salman Khan makes a special appearance in the song "Issaqbaazi."
Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo as his character Pathaan from the YRF spy universe.
Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger, sharing a significant scene with Shah Rukh Khan.