6 times Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan cameoed in each others films

Pratidin Bureau

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Salman Khan makes a surprise appearance as himself, interacting with Rani Mukerji's character.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai | Image: Google

2. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000)

Shah Rukh Khan reprises his role from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for a fun crossover scene.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega | Image: Google

3. Tubelight (2017)

Salman Khan plays a man inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's character in the movie.

Tubelight | Image: Google

4. Zero (2018)

Salman Khan makes a special appearance in the song "Issaqbaazi."

Zero | Image: Google

5. Tiger 3 (2023)

Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo as his character Pathaan from the YRF spy universe.

Tiger 3 | Image: Google

6. Pathaan (2023)

Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger, sharing a significant scene with Shah Rukh Khan.

Pathaan | Image: Google