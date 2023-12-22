6 Top Thriller K-Dramas & Movies of 2023

Pratidin Bureau
This gripping drama follows Hong Tae-ra, a housewife whose investigation into her husband's death uncovers a dark government conspiracy.
Mo-mi, a struggling office worker, finds unexpected fame and fortune as a masked online streamer.
A young woman possessed by an evil spirit finds herself drawn to a secluded village shrouded in secrets.
A chilling reimagining of the Korean classic, this film follows Min-soo, a man imprisoned for 15 years for a crime he didn't commit.
A young Filipino boxer searching for his Korean father gets caught in a dangerous underworld of gangsters and assassins.
This sci-fi thriller takes place in a dystopian future where a delivery driver travels between Earth and a space colony on Mars.