6 Top Thriller K-Dramas & Movies of 2023

Pratidin Bureau

1. Pandora: Beneath the Paradise

This gripping drama follows Hong Tae-ra, a housewife whose investigation into her husband's death uncovers a dark government conspiracy.

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise | Image: Google

2. Mask Girl

Mo-mi, a struggling office worker, finds unexpected fame and fortune as a masked online streamer.

Mask Girl | Image: Google

3. Revenant

A young woman possessed by an evil spirit finds herself drawn to a secluded village shrouded in secrets.

Revenant | Image: Google

4. Oldboy

A chilling reimagining of the Korean classic, this film follows Min-soo, a man imprisoned for 15 years for a crime he didn't commit.

Oldboy | Image: Google

5. The Childe

A young Filipino boxer searching for his Korean father gets caught in a dangerous underworld of gangsters and assassins.

The Childe | Image: Google

6. Black Knight

This sci-fi thriller takes place in a dystopian future where a delivery driver travels between Earth and a space colony on Mars.

Black Knight | Image: Google