6 Youngest Captains in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau
Kohli holds the record for being the youngest ever IPL captain, leading Royal Challengers Bangalore at just 22 years old.
Gill became the captain of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 at the young age of 24.
Australian batsman Steve Smith was only 22 years and 11 months old when he was appointed captain of the Pune Warriors.
Batter Shreyas Iyer was appointed captain of Delhi Capitals at the young age of 23 years and 3 months.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was appointed captain of Delhi Capitals at 23 years and 6 months old.
Suresh Raina was named the stand-in skipper of Chennai Super Kings at the age of 23 years and 3 months.