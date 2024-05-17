7 Amazing benefits of including curd in your daily diet

Pratidin Bureau
Curd is loaded with probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that improve gut health. Probiotics help break down food, absorb nutrients, and fight off harmful bacteria. They may also help reduce the risk of diarrhea, constipation, and inflammatory bowel disease .
The probiotics in curd also help to improve digestion by breaking down lactose, the sugar found in milk. This can be especially beneficial for people who are lactose intolerant.
Curd is a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, vitamin B12, zinc, and selenium, which are all important for a healthy immune system.
Curd is a good source of protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients. Calcium is important for strong bones and teeth, while protein is important for building and repairing tissues.
Curd is a relatively low-calorie food that can help you feel full and satisfied. This can be helpful for people who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.
Some studies suggest that curd may help to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. This may help to reduce the risk of heart disease.
The probiotics in curd may also help to improve skin health. Curd can also be used as a natural hair conditioner.