7 Amazing Facts About India You Probably Don't Know Yet

Pratidin Bureau
India is the world's largest democracy, with over 1.3 billion people
The game of Snakes and Ladders, which is popular worldwide, originated in ancient India, and was known as Moksha Patam.
India is the world's largest producer of milk, with a production of over 160 million tons annually.
India has the world's third-largest active military force, with over 1.4 million active personnel.
The Indian rupee is the world's oldest currency still in use, dating back to the 6th century BC.
India is home to more than 2,000 different languages, making it one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world.
India is home to the world's largest road network, spanning over 5.5 million kilometers.