7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Makhana

Pratidin Bureau
Makhana is a good source of protein, fiber, carbohydrates, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc. They also contain B-complex vitamins, vitamin E, and vitamin K .
Makhana is low in calories and fat, and high in fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied. This can lead to reduced calorie intake and weight loss.
The fiber in makhana can help promote regularity and prevent constipation.
Makhana is low in cholesterol and sodium and may help improve blood pressure. They are also a good source of magnesium, which is important for heart health.
Makhana has a low glycemic index, which means it is unlikely to cause spikes in blood sugar levels. This may be beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes.
Makhana contains antioxidants that can help protect cells from damage and may slow down the aging process.
Makhana is a good source of calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, all of which are important for bone health.