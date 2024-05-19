7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Makhana

Pratidin Bureau

Rich in nutrients

Makhana is a good source of protein, fiber, carbohydrates, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc. They also contain B-complex vitamins, vitamin E, and vitamin K .

Health Benefits Of Makhana | Image: Google

May help with weight loss

Makhana is low in calories and fat, and high in fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied. This can lead to reduced calorie intake and weight loss.

Health Benefits Of Makhana | Image: Google

May improve digestive health

The fiber in makhana can help promote regularity and prevent constipation.

Health Benefits Of Makhana | Image: Google

May support heart health

Makhana is low in cholesterol and sodium and may help improve blood pressure. They are also a good source of magnesium, which is important for heart health.

Health Benefits Of Makhana | Image: Google

May regulate blood sugar levels

Makhana has a low glycemic index, which means it is unlikely to cause spikes in blood sugar levels. This may be beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes.

Health Benefits Of Makhana | Image: Google

May have anti-aging properties

Makhana contains antioxidants that can help protect cells from damage and may slow down the aging process.

Health Benefits Of Makhana | Image: Google

May improve bone health

Makhana is a good source of calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, all of which are important for bone health.

Health Benefits Of Makhana | Image: Google