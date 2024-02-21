7 Ancient Wonders of the world

Pratidin Bureau
The only remaining wonder of the ancient world, the Great Pyramid is the oldest and largest of the pyramids at Giza, Egypt.
Though their exact location and existence are still debated, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon were said to be terraced gardens built by King Nebuchadnezzar II for his wife, Amytis.
This colossal statue of the Greek god Zeus, created by the sculptor Phidias, was over 40 feet tall and made of gold and ivory.
Dedicated to the Greek goddess Artemis, this temple was one of the largest and most impressive structures in the ancient world.
This massive tomb was built for the Persian satrap Mausolus by his wife Artemisia II. It was adorned with intricate sculptures and considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World for its size and grandeur.
This giant statue of the Greek god Helios stood over 100 feet tall and guarded the entrance to the harbor of Rhodes.
Built on the island of Pharos off the coast of Alexandria, this lighthouse was one of the tallest structures in the ancient world and served as a beacon for ships for over 1,500 years.