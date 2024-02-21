7 Ancient Wonders of the world

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Great Pyramid of Giza (Egypt)

The only remaining wonder of the ancient world, the Great Pyramid is the oldest and largest of the pyramids at Giza, Egypt.

The Great Pyramid of Giza | Image: Google

2. The Hanging Gardens of Babylon (Mesopotamia)

Though their exact location and existence are still debated, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon were said to be terraced gardens built by King Nebuchadnezzar II for his wife, Amytis.

The Hanging Gardens of Babylon | Image: Google

3. The Statue of Zeus at Olympia (Greece)

This colossal statue of the Greek god Zeus, created by the sculptor Phidias, was over 40 feet tall and made of gold and ivory.

The Statue of Zeus at Olympia | Image: Google

4. The Temple of Artemis at Ephesus (Turkey)

Dedicated to the Greek goddess Artemis, this temple was one of the largest and most impressive structures in the ancient world.

The Temple of Artemis at Ephesus | Image: Google

5. The Mausoleum of Halicarnassus (Turkey)

This massive tomb was built for the Persian satrap Mausolus by his wife Artemisia II. It was adorned with intricate sculptures and considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World for its size and grandeur.

The Mausoleum of Halicarnassus | Image: Google

6. The Colossus of Rhodes (Greece)

This giant statue of the Greek god Helios stood over 100 feet tall and guarded the entrance to the harbor of Rhodes.

The Colossus of Rhodes | Image: Google

7. The Lighthouse of Alexandria (Egypt)

Built on the island of Pharos off the coast of Alexandria, this lighthouse was one of the tallest structures in the ancient world and served as a beacon for ships for over 1,500 years.

The Lighthouse of Alexandria | Image: Google