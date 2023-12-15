7 award-winning and spooky short films

Pratidin Bureau
Two young girls are haunted by a maternal presence after their father brings them home from a mysterious disappearance.
A young woman with a fear of the dark must confront her childhood demons when a sinister entity emerges from the shadows.
A single mother and her troubled son are terrorized by a mythical creature from a children's book.
An asbestos removal crew tasked with cleaning an abandoned mental asylum uncovers a dark history and terrifying secrets.
A young girl with a mysterious illness is haunted by a strange creature that appears only when she closes her eyes.
A man moves into a new house with a dark past, only to discover that he's not alone. This stop-motion animation film won the Jury Prize for Best Animated Short Film at the Sundance Film Festival.
While not technically a short film, A Quiet Place's origins lie in a 17-minute proof-of-concept short that director John Krasinski used to secure funding for the feature film.