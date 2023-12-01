7 Banned Movies You Can Stream Legally

Pratidin Bureau
This thriller based on Dan Brown's novel was banned in several countries, including India, for its depiction of Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church. However, it is available to stream on Netflix, SonyLIV, and YouTube.
This erotic romance film based on E.L. James' novel was banned in several countries, including Malaysia and Kenya, for its explicit sexual content. However, it is available to stream on Netflix and Jio Cinema.
This Indian film about the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots was banned in India for its portrayal of religious violence. However, it is available to stream on Zee5 and YouTube.
This animated film based on the popular TV show was banned in Myanmar for its satire of the country's military government. However, it is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar and YouTube.
This Indian film about the 1984 Sikh riots was banned in India for its portrayal of violence against Sikhs. However, it is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
This iconic horror film was banned in several countries due to its graphic portrayal of demonic possession. It's now available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max.
This Indian film about the political climate in Kerala was almost banned in India for its critical portrayal of the government. However, it is available to stream on YouTube.