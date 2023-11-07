7 Best American Sitcoms of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
Seinfeld is a sitcom about nothing, and it's one of the funniest shows ever made.
Friends is a sitcom about six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in New York City.
The Office is a mockumentary-style sitcom about the employees of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Modern Family follows the lives of three interconnected families: the Dunphy-Pritchetts, the Tucker-Pritchetts, and the De la Torre-Pritchetts.
Cheers is a sitcom about a group of friends who hang out at a bar in Boston, Massachusetts.
All in the Family was a groundbreaking sitcom that tackled controversial topics like racism, sexism, and politics.
The Simpsons is the longest-running American sitcom of all time. The show is a satirical animated sitcom that follows the lives of the Simpson family, a working-class family in Springfield, USA.