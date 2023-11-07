7 Best American Sitcoms of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

1. Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Seinfeld is a sitcom about nothing, and it's one of the funniest shows ever made.

Seinfeld | Image: Google

2. Friends (1994-2004)

Friends is a sitcom about six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in New York City.

Friends | Image: Google

3. The Office (2005-2013)

The Office is a mockumentary-style sitcom about the employees of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The Office | Image: Google

4. Modern Family (2009-2020)

Modern Family follows the lives of three interconnected families: the Dunphy-Pritchetts, the Tucker-Pritchetts, and the De la Torre-Pritchetts.

Modern Family | Image: Google

5. Cheers (1982-1993)

Cheers is a sitcom about a group of friends who hang out at a bar in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cheers | Image: Google

6. All in the Family (1971-1979)

All in the Family was a groundbreaking sitcom that tackled controversial topics like racism, sexism, and politics.

All in the Family | Image: Google

7. The Simpsons (1989-present)

The Simpsons is the longest-running American sitcom of all time. The show is a satirical animated sitcom that follows the lives of the Simpson family, a working-class family in Springfield, USA.

The Simpsons | Image: Google