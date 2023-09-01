7 Best American Sitcoms Worth Rewatching

Pratidin Bureau
This iconic sitcom follows the lives of six friends in New York City. It's full of humor, heart, and relatable moments.
This mockumentary-style sitcom follows the employees of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It's funny, heartwarming, and surprisingly insightful.
This show follows the lives of four friends in New York City as they navigate the everyday absurdities of life. It's one of the funniest sitcoms ever made.
This show follows Ted Mosby as he recounts to his children the story of how he met their mother. It's funny, heartwarming, and full of life lessons.
This sitcom follows the lives of the employees of the Parks and Recreation department in a small town in Indiana. It's funny, heartwarming, and full of positive messages.
This spin-off of Cheers follows the life of Frasier Crane, a radio psychologist, as he moves back to Seattle to start a new life. It's funny, witty, and full of insights into human nature.