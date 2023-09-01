7 Best Countries for Solo Female Travellers

Pratidin Bureau
Iceland is consistently ranked as one of the safest countries in the world, and it's also a beautiful and fascinating place to visit. The scenery is stunning, and there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy.
New Zealand is another safe and beautiful country that is well-suited for solo female travelers. The people are friendly and welcoming, and there are plenty of things to see and do, from hiking and skiing to wine tasting and whale watching.
Norway is known for its stunning fjords and glaciers, and it's a great place to go hiking, camping, and fishing. The people are also very friendly and welcoming.
: Denmark is a small, safe, and easy-to-get-around country. There are plenty of things to see and do in Copenhagen, the capital city, as well as in the smaller towns and villages.
Canada is a vast country with a lot to offer solo female travelers. There are big cities, small towns, and everything in between. The people are friendly and welcoming, and the scenery is stunning.
Ireland is a beautiful country with a rich history and culture. The people are friendly and welcoming, and the food is delicious.
Switzerland is a safe and beautiful country with stunning scenery. There are plenty of things to see and do, from hiking and skiing to visiting charming towns and villages.