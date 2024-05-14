7 best hindi dubbed zombie movies

Pratidin Bureau
A thrilling South Korean zombie apocalypse film where a divorced dad tries to protect his daughter on a high-speed train to Busan.
Brad Pitt stars in this action-packed zombie flick about a former UN employee racing to find a way to stop the global zombie pandemic.
This heist film with a zombie twist sees a group of mercenaries venture into a quarantined Las Vegas to pull off a daring casino heist.
A funny and action-packed story of a group of survivors who travel across the US using quirky rules to stay alive during a zombie apocalypse.
A light-hearted Japanese comedy about a gamer who wakes up in a zombie apocalypse and decides to complete his bucket list.
This movie adaptation of the popular video game franchise throws a team of special forces into a hive overrun by zombies.
A British comedy horror film where a man lacking direction in life finds himself prepared for a zombie apocalypse thanks to his love for zombie movies.