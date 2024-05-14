7 best hindi dubbed zombie movies

Pratidin Bureau

1. Train to Busan (2016)

A thrilling South Korean zombie apocalypse film where a divorced dad tries to protect his daughter on a high-speed train to Busan.

Train to Busan | Image: Google

2. World War Z (2013)

Brad Pitt stars in this action-packed zombie flick about a former UN employee racing to find a way to stop the global zombie pandemic.

World War Z | Image: Google

3. Army of the Dead (2021)

This heist film with a zombie twist sees a group of mercenaries venture into a quarantined Las Vegas to pull off a daring casino heist.

Army of the Dead | Image: Google

4. Zombieland (2009)

A funny and action-packed story of a group of survivors who travel across the US using quirky rules to stay alive during a zombie apocalypse.

Zombieland | Image: Google

5. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2020)

A light-hearted Japanese comedy about a gamer who wakes up in a zombie apocalypse and decides to complete his bucket list.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead | Image: Google

6. Resident Evil (2002)

This movie adaptation of the popular video game franchise throws a team of special forces into a hive overrun by zombies.

Resident Evil | Image: Google

7. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

A British comedy horror film where a man lacking direction in life finds himself prepared for a zombie apocalypse thanks to his love for zombie movies.

Shaun of the Dead | Image: Google