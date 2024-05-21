7 best Kamal Haasan films to watch on his birthday

Pratidin Bureau
Widely considered his masterpiece, Nayakan is a crime drama following a man's rise to power in the Mumbai underworld. Prepare to be captivated by Haasan's transformation.
This tearjerker explores the bond between a man and a woman with amnesia. Witness Haasan's sensitive portrayal in this classic love story.
Haasan plays a complex character defying societal norms in this coming-of-age drama. A must-watch for those who appreciate unconventional narratives.
This action thriller features Haasan as a vigilante taking on corrupt officials. Brace yourself for high-octane action sequences and a thought-provoking story.
A powerful portrayal of a father's struggle for his wrongly imprisoned daughter. Haasan's emotional performance will tug at your heartstrings.
This historical drama explores the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. A thought-provoking film sparking discussions and debates.
Haasan in a double role! This comedy features him disguised as a nanny to be close to his daughter. Prepare to laugh out loud!