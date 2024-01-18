7 Best Korean Drama Series For First-Time Watchers

Pratidin Bureau

1. Crash Landing on You (Romance/Comedy)

A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier. A hilarious and heartwarming tale that transcends borders.

Crash Landing on You | Image: Google

2. Hometown Cha Cha Cha (Slice-of-Life/Romance)

A talented dentist moves to a seaside town and encounters a charming jack-of-all-trades who hides his own wounds. A heartwarming journey of healing and community.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha | Image: Google

3. Mr. Queen (Historical/Comedy)

A modern chef wakes up in the body of a queen from the Joseon Dynasty, leading to hilarious culture clashes and unexpected romance.

Mr. Queen | Image: Google

4. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Legal/Drama)

A brilliant lawyer with autism spectrum disorder navigates the courtroom with her unique perspective and unwavering determination. A heartwarming and thought-provoking drama.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo | Image: Google

5. Hospital Playlist (Slice-of-Life/Comedy-Drama)

Five doctors who are also best friends navigate the highs and lows of their professional and personal lives, offering a heartwarming and realistic portrayal of medical life.

Hospital Playlist | Image: Google

6. Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon (Comedy/Action)

A woman with superhuman strength uses her abilities to fight crime and protect her loved ones, all while navigating the challenges of being a woman in a patriarchal society.

Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon | Image: Google

7. Reply 1988 (Coming-of-Age/Drama)

Five childhood friends in a 1980s neighborhood navigate the complexities of family, friendship, and first love, offering a nostalgic and heartwarming look at a simpler time.

Reply 1988 | Image: Google