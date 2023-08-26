7 Best Movies For Dog Lovers

Pratidin Bureau
A classic coming-of-age story about a boy and his dog, Old Yeller. The film is set in post-Civil War Texas and is based on the Newbery Honor-winning book of the same name.
A heartwarming story about three pets who embark on a long journey home. The film follows a golden retriever, a bull terrier, and a Siamese cat as they travel over 250 miles through the Canadian wilderness.
A feel-good movie about a stray dog who saves a young boy from kidnappers. Benji is a small dog with a big heart, and he quickly becomes a beloved member of the boy's family.
A buddy comedy about a police officer and his slobbery French mastiff. Turner & Hooch is a fun and heartwarming film that will have you laughing and crying.
A based-on-a-true-story film about a dog who waits for his owner to return home for nine years. Hachi is a heartbreaking but ultimately heartwarming film about the power of love and loyalty.
A post-apocalyptic thriller about a man and his dog who are the only survivors of a deadly virus. I Am Legend is a suspenseful and emotional film that will stay with you long after you watch it.
A heartwarming film about a dog who is reincarnated several times and learns about the meaning of life. A Dog's Purpose is a tear-jerker, but it is also a film that will make you appreciate the bond between humans and dogs.