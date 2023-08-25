7 Best Netflix Shows Based On Serial Killers

Pratidin Bureau
This true crime series tells the story of Charles Sobhraj, a charming and sophisticated serial killer who preyed on tourists in Southeast Asia in the 1970s.
This true crime docuseries profiles the case of Chandrakant Sharma, a serial killer, rapist, and cannibal who terrorized Delhi in the 1980s.
This true crime documentary series tells the story of Yoon Jong-woo, a serial killer who murdered at least 14 women in South Korea in the 1990s.
This psychological thriller follows Joe Goldberg, a charming and intelligent stalker who becomes obsessed with women and will do anything to possess them.
This limited series tells the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, a real-life serial killer who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, between 1978 and 1991.
This true crime series tells the story of Jack the Ripper, the unidentified serial killer who murdered at least five women in London's East End in 1888.
This crime drama series follows two FBI agents, Holden Ford and Bill Tench, as they interview serial killers in an attempt to understand their psychology.