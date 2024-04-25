7 best rappers in India

Pratidin Bureau

1. Yo-Yo Honey Singh

Yo-Yo Honey Singh Popularly known for mixing pop music with Hip Hop, he is among the highest-paid rappers in India. He reportedly charged Rs. 7 million for a Bollywood song of the movies, Cocktail and Mastan.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh | Image: Google

2. Raftaar

A veteran rapper known for his fast-paced delivery, catchy hooks, and versatility across genres.

Raftaar | Image: Google

3. Badshah

Badshah is known for his energetic stage presence and has built a large and devoted fan base in India and worldwide.

Badshah | Image: Google

4. Naezy

Another Mumbai rapper, Naezy gained recognition with his powerful storytelling and relatable struggles.

Naezy | Image: Google

5. King

An emerging talent known for his unique blend of Hindi and English lyrics and catchy melodies.Dino James

King | Image: Google

6. Dino James

A popular rapper and singer known for his soulful vocals, introspective lyrics, and experimentation with different styles.

Dino James | Image: Google

7. Divine

A pioneer of Mumbai rap, known for his socially conscious lyrics and smooth flow.

Divine | Image: Google