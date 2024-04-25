7 best rappers in India

Pratidin Bureau
Yo-Yo Honey Singh Popularly known for mixing pop music with Hip Hop, he is among the highest-paid rappers in India. He reportedly charged Rs. 7 million for a Bollywood song of the movies, Cocktail and Mastan.
A veteran rapper known for his fast-paced delivery, catchy hooks, and versatility across genres.
Badshah is known for his energetic stage presence and has built a large and devoted fan base in India and worldwide.
Another Mumbai rapper, Naezy gained recognition with his powerful storytelling and relatable struggles.
An emerging talent known for his unique blend of Hindi and English lyrics and catchy melodies.Dino James
A popular rapper and singer known for his soulful vocals, introspective lyrics, and experimentation with different styles.
A pioneer of Mumbai rap, known for his socially conscious lyrics and smooth flow.