7 Best Romantic-Comedy K-dramas Ever

Pratidin Bureau
A narcissistic CEO is forced to confront his feelings for his efficient secretary when she announces her resignation. This drama is full of witty banter and heartwarming moments.
A narcissistic CEO is forced to confront his feelings for his efficient secretary when she announces her resignation. This drama is full of witty banter and heartwarming moments.
A food researcher goes on a blind date with her CEO in order to impress her grandfather. However, the CEO turns out to be her company's CEO, and he doesn't know that she is the food researcher. This drama is full of hilarious situations and will keep you guessing until the very end.
A chef from modern-day Seoul is transported back in time to the Joseon era and possessed by the soul of a queen. This drama is a hilarious and heartwarming story about a man who tries to adjust to life in a foreign time period.
A former fitness trainer helps a wealthy actress lose weight and regain her confidence. This drama is a feel-good story about self-love and acceptance.
A woman disguises herself as a man in order to get a job at a coffee shop. She falls in love with her boss, who doesn't know that she is a woman. This drama is a charming and funny story about love and acceptance.
A stuntwoman and a chaebol heir switch bodies after a mysterious accident. This drama is a hilarious and romantic story about two people who learn to appreciate each other's differences.