7 Best Survival Movies

Pratidin Bureau
Based on a true story, this movie tells the harrowing tale of Aron Ralston, a mountain climber who gets trapped under a boulder in a remote canyon and has to amputate his own arm in order to survive.
Tom Hanks stars as Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive who is stranded on a desert island after his plane crashes.
Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Hugh Glass, a frontiersman who is left for dead after being mauled by a bear.
Matt Damon stars as Mark Watney, an astronaut who is stranded on Mars after his crewmates are forced to evacuate the planet.
Liam Neeson stars as Ottway, a survivalist who is stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with a group of oil workers after their plane crashes.
This movie is based on the true story of a Uruguayan rugby team that is stranded on a mountain in the Andes after their plane crashes.
Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin star in this movie about two men who are stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes.