7 best suspense thriller malayalam movies to watch on amazon prime video

Pratidin Bureau
A hidden criminal disrupts the lives of a peaceful family. Brace yourself for a tense exploration of morality and survival.
An engineering dropout hatches a sinister plot fueled by greed. Prepare for a chilling Shakespearean-inspired story.
This gripping film follows a team of medical professionals battling a deadly virus outbreak. A terrifying yet relevant watch.
Delve into the murky world of power and violence with this story of a small-time criminal's rise to notoriety.
A cyber investigation throws a young woman's life into disarray. Explore the complexities of online relationships in this lockdown-filmed thriller.
A series of gruesome murders puts a police officer on a relentless hunt for a cunning serial killer.
A retired police officer investigates his ex-wife's suspicious accident. Uncover hidden secrets and shocking revelations.