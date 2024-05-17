7 bollywood movies based on indian army

Pratidin Bureau
Directed by J.P. Dutta, this film is based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna.
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this coming-of-age war drama stars Hrithik Roshan as a young man who finds his purpose in life by joining the Indian Army and fighting in the Kargil War.
Another film directed by J.P. Dutta, this war drama depicts the events of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The film features an extensive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film is based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in 2016 in response to the Uri attack. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role, earning widespread acclaim for his performance.
Directed by Vishnuvardhan, this biographical war film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the Kargil War. The film received praise for its realistic portrayal and emotional depth.
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this action thriller stars Akshay Kumar as a soldier who uncovers a terrorist plot while on leave. The film highlights the relentless dedication of Indian Army personnel.
Directed by Amrit Sagar, this war drama is based on true events and follows the story of Indian prisoners of war who escape from a Pakistani camp after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Ravi Kishan.