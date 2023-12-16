7 boy love korean dramas movies

Pratidin Bureau

1. Semantic Error

A campus romance with a dash of enemies-to-lovers, this drama tells the story of two college students who are forced to work on a project together despite their clashing personalities. 

Semantic Error | Image: Google

2. To My Star

A top star and a young chef find their lives unexpectedly intertwined in this sweet and heartwarming drama.

To My Star | Image: Google

3. Wish You: Your Melody from My Heart

This fantasy BL drama follows a music composer who can hear the melodies of people's hearts.

Wish You: Your Melody from My Heart | Image: Google

4. A Shoulder to Cry On

A coming-of-age story about two high school archers who develop a close bond that blossoms into something more.

A Shoulder to Cry On | Image: Google

5. Where Your Eyes Linger 

This high school drama explores the forbidden love between two students who can't help but be drawn to each other.

Where Your Eyes Linger | Image: Google

6. Color Rush

In a world where people only see black and white unless they touch someone they're attracted to, a colorblind photographer finds his world turned upside down when he meets a man who makes him see everything in vibrant hues.

Color Rush | Image: Google

7. Method 

This psychological thriller delves into the dark side of obsession when a talented actor becomes consumed with portraying a character who loves another man.

Method | Image: Google