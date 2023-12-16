7 boy love korean dramas movies

Pratidin Bureau
A campus romance with a dash of enemies-to-lovers, this drama tells the story of two college students who are forced to work on a project together despite their clashing personalities.
A top star and a young chef find their lives unexpectedly intertwined in this sweet and heartwarming drama.
This fantasy BL drama follows a music composer who can hear the melodies of people's hearts.
A coming-of-age story about two high school archers who develop a close bond that blossoms into something more.
This high school drama explores the forbidden love between two students who can't help but be drawn to each other.
In a world where people only see black and white unless they touch someone they're attracted to, a colorblind photographer finds his world turned upside down when he meets a man who makes him see everything in vibrant hues.
This psychological thriller delves into the dark side of obsession when a talented actor becomes consumed with portraying a character who loves another man.