7 Captains to lead RCB in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau
The "Wall" himself led RCB in the inaugural season of the IPL, but the team only managed to win 4 out of 14 matches under his captaincy.
The flamboyant batsman had a brief stint as captain, leading RCB for just 6 games before stepping down.
The legendary spinner took over the captaincy duties from Pietersen and led RCB for two seasons with a decent win percentage of over 54%.
The New Zealand all-rounder led RCB to their second IPL final in 2011, although they fell short against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Vettori's captaincy win percentage was over 53%.
The most prolific captain for RCB, Kohli led the team for a record nine seasons. While he couldn't bring home the IPL trophy, he did take RCB to the finals on two occasions (2016 & 2019).
The Australian all-rounder filled in as captain for three matches in 2017 when Kohli was injured.
The current captain of RCB, the South African batsman took over the reins in 2022 and is looking to end RCB's trophy drought.