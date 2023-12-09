7 chilling horror movies from 2023

Pratidin Time
1.When Evil Lurks
After a traumatic experience, a young woman begins to suspect her new house is haunted. This Argentinian film is a slow-burn horror that will leave you feeling unsettled long after the credits roll.
2.Huesera: The Bone Woman
A Mexican woman makes a pact with a sinister entity in order to get pregnant. But when the entity demands a terrible price, she must fight to save herself and her unborn child. This body horror film is not for the faint of heart.
3. Attachment
A couple moves into their dream home only to discover it's haunted by a malevolent spirit. As they try to uncover the secrets of the house, they find themselves trapped in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.
4.Talk to Me
A lonely teenager befriends a mysterious creature who appears online. But as their relationship deepens, she begins to suspect that the creature is not what it seems
5.M3GAN
A brilliant roboticist creates a life-like doll that is designed to be a child's best friend. But when the doll starts to develop its own sense of autonomy, it becomes a deadly threat to everyone around it
6.The Exorcist: Believer
A young priest is sent to investigate a series of mysterious deaths that appear to be linked to demonic possession.
7.Skinamarink
Two young children wake up in the middle of the night to find that all the doors and windows in their house have vanished. As they explore their darkened home, they discover that they are not alone