7 Cleanest Countries around the World

Pratidin Bureau
With its stunning Alps, crystal-clear lakes, and commitment to environmental sustainability, Switzerland consistently ranks among the cleanest countries in the world.
Denmark boasts clean air, water, and green spaces, thanks to its strong environmental policies and focus on renewable energy.
Finland leads the world in Environmental Health and Air Quality, with a focus on sustainable forestry practices and renewable energy.
Sweden's commitment to environmental protection is evident in its clean air, water, and extensive recycling programs.
Austria's pristine Alpine landscapes and strong environmental regulations contribute to its status as one of the cleanest countries.
Iceland's clean air and water are due to its reliance on geothermal and hydroelectric energy sources.
Slovenia's clean air, water, and abundant forests make it a haven for nature lovers.