7 Cleanest Countries around the World

Pratidin Bureau

1. Switzerland

With its stunning Alps, crystal-clear lakes, and commitment to environmental sustainability, Switzerland consistently ranks among the cleanest countries in the world.

Switzerland | Image: Google

2. Denmark

Denmark boasts clean air, water, and green spaces, thanks to its strong environmental policies and focus on renewable energy.

Denmark | Image: Google

3. Finland

Finland leads the world in Environmental Health and Air Quality, with a focus on sustainable forestry practices and renewable energy.

Finland | Image: Google

4. Sweden

Sweden's commitment to environmental protection is evident in its clean air, water, and extensive recycling programs.

Sweden | Image: Google

5. Austria

Austria's pristine Alpine landscapes and strong environmental regulations contribute to its status as one of the cleanest countries.

Austria | Image: Google

6. Iceland

Iceland's clean air and water are due to its reliance on geothermal and hydroelectric energy sources.

Iceland | Image: Google

7. Slovenia

Slovenia's clean air, water, and abundant forests make it a haven for nature lovers.

Slovenia | Image: Google