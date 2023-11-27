7 Cleanest Countries around the World with some word

Pratidin Time

1.Denmark

Denmark is a Scandinavian country located in Northern Europe. It is known for its high quality of life, including its clean air and water

Denmark | Source Google

2.Switzerland

 Switzerland is a landlocked country located in Central Europe. It is known for its beautiful mountains, lakes, and cities. 

.Switzerland | Source Google

3.Iceland

Iceland is an island country located in the North Atlantic Ocean. It is known for its dramatic scenery, including glaciers, volcanoes, and geothermal pools. 

Iceland | Source Google

4.Netherlands

The Netherlands is a country located in Western Europe. It is known for its canals, windmills, and bicycles. 

Netherlands | Source Google

5.New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country located in the South Pacific Ocean. It is known for its stunning natural beauty, including mountains, beaches, and forests. 

New Zealand | Source Google

6.Norway

 Norway is a Scandinavian country located in Northern Europe. It is known for its fjords, mountains, and glaciers. 

Norway | Source Google

7.Sweden

Sweden is a Scandinavian country located in Northern Europe. It is known for its forests, lakes, and cities. Sweden has a strong commitment to environmental protection, and it is one of the world leaders in waste recycling.

Sweden | Source Google