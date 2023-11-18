7 Controversial Bollywood Movies

Pratidin Bureau
This film, based on a controversial true story, revolves around a Hindu woman who is allegedly brainwashed and converted to Islam.
This film, depicting the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s, was accused of promoting Islamophobia and distorting historical events.
Initially titled Padmavati, this historical epic sparked protests from Rajput groups who claimed it distorted the history of Rani Padmini.
This romantic drama, based on the love story of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani, was criticized for its portrayal of Hindu-Muslim relations.
This film, tackling the issue of drug abuse in Punjab, faced controversy over its depiction of drug use and its alleged negative portrayal of the state.
This satirical science fiction film, starring Aamir Khan as an alien who questions religious beliefs on Earth, faced protests from Hindu groups who claimed it offended religious sentiments.
This modern-day adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana faced criticism for its portrayal of violence and its alleged depiction of Lord Rama's wife Sita as being unfaithful.