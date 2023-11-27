7 Countries with Four-Day Workweek

Pratidin Bureau

1. Iceland

Iceland was one of the first countries to experiment with a four-day workweek.

2. United Arab Emirates

In January 2022, the United Arab Emirates announced a nationwide shift to a four-day workweek for government employees.

3. Spain

Spain is currently running a three-year pilot program to test the feasibility of a four-day workweek.

4. Belgium

Belgium introduced a new labor market reform in early 2022 that allows workers to choose to work a four-day workweek.

5. New Zealand

New Zealand has a number of companies that are experimenting with a four-day workweek, including Unilever, Perpetual Guardian, and Foodstuffs.

6. Japan

Japan has shown increasing interest in implementing a four-day workweek to address its culture of overwork.

7. Canada

Canada has a number of companies that are experimenting with a four-day workweek, including Shopify, Thriver AI, and Hootsuite.

