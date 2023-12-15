7 erotic thrillers to keep you guessing

Pratidin Bureau

1. Raaz

This Indian film blends elements of horror and thriller, exploring the mystery behind a woman's strange behavior.

Raaz | Image: Google

2. Unfaithful

This film revolves around a woman's extramarital affair and the ensuing complications. It stars Richard Gere and Diane Lane.

Unfaithful | Image: Google

3. Murder

This Indian erotic thriller explores themes of love, betrayal, and murder. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Ashmit Patel, and Mallika Sherawat.

Murder | Image: Google

4. Basic Instinct

This iconic film starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone is a psychological thriller with intense sexual tension and a gripping murder mystery.

Basic Instinct | Image: Google

5. Jism

This Indian film features John Abraham and Bipasha Basu in a tale of passion, betrayal, and crime.

Jism | Image: Google

6. Eyes Wide Shut

This mysterious and erotic film stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman and delves into the hidden world of desire and obsession.

Eyes Wide Shut | Image: Google

7. Hate Story

This Indian thriller revolves around a woman seeking revenge and features Paoli Dam in a bold and powerful role.

Hate Story | Image: Google