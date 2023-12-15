7 erotic thrillers to keep you guessing

Pratidin Bureau
This Indian film blends elements of horror and thriller, exploring the mystery behind a woman's strange behavior.
This film revolves around a woman's extramarital affair and the ensuing complications. It stars Richard Gere and Diane Lane.
This Indian erotic thriller explores themes of love, betrayal, and murder. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Ashmit Patel, and Mallika Sherawat.
This iconic film starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone is a psychological thriller with intense sexual tension and a gripping murder mystery.
This Indian film features John Abraham and Bipasha Basu in a tale of passion, betrayal, and crime.
This mysterious and erotic film stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman and delves into the hidden world of desire and obsession.
This Indian thriller revolves around a woman seeking revenge and features Paoli Dam in a bold and powerful role.