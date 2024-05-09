7 films aishwarya rai abhishek bachchan did together

Pratidin Bureau

1. Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000)

This romantic drama marked their first on-screen collaboration, showcasing a story of love and destiny.

Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke | Image: Google

2. Kuch Naa Kaho (2003)

A man coerced into marriage assigns the task to his secretary, leading to an unexpected connection.

Kuch Naa Kaho | Image: Google

3. Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

Aishwarya has a memorable item song "Kajra Re" in this film about a con artist couple (Abhishek & Rani Mukerji).

Bunty Aur Babli | Image: Google

4. Umrao Jaan (2006)

Aishwarya portrays a courtesan in this historical drama, with Abhishek in a supporting role.

Umrao Jaan | Image: Google

5. Dhoom 2 (2006)

Though not sharing many scenes directly, they are both part of this high-octane action film.

Dhoom 2 | Image: Google

6. Guru (2007)

This epic love story follows the journey of an ambitious man (Abhishek) and his complex relationship with a beautiful woman (Aishwarya).

Guru | Image: Google

7. Sarkar Raj (2008)

Abhishek plays a political heir, while Aishwarya portrays his wife in this political drama sequel.

Sarkar Raj | Image: Google