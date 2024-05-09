7 films aishwarya rai abhishek bachchan did together

Pratidin Bureau
This romantic drama marked their first on-screen collaboration, showcasing a story of love and destiny.
A man coerced into marriage assigns the task to his secretary, leading to an unexpected connection.
Aishwarya has a memorable item song "Kajra Re" in this film about a con artist couple (Abhishek & Rani Mukerji).
Aishwarya portrays a courtesan in this historical drama, with Abhishek in a supporting role.
Though not sharing many scenes directly, they are both part of this high-octane action film.
This epic love story follows the journey of an ambitious man (Abhishek) and his complex relationship with a beautiful woman (Aishwarya).
Abhishek plays a political heir, while Aishwarya portrays his wife in this political drama sequel.