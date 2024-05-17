7 films rejected by Sai Pallavi

Pratidin Bureau

1. Bhola Shankar (2023)

This remake of a Telugu film didn't align with Sai Pallavi's preference for original stories.

Bhola Shankar | Image: Google

2. Leo (2023)

While details are unclear, Sai Pallavi reportedly found the female lead in this Ajith Kumar starrer to be underdeveloped.

Leo | Image: Google

3. Varisu (2023)

Similar to Leo, the role in this Vijay film with Rashmika Mandanna as the lead might not have offered much for Sai Pallavi.

Varisu | Image: Google

4. Dear Comrade (2019)

Though a successful film, Sai Pallavi reportedly wasn't comfortable with on-screen kissing scenes in this Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

Dear Comrade | Image: Google

5. Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)

This Mahesh Babu film might have had a role that Sai Pallavi found uninteresting.

Sarileru Neekevvaru | Image: Google

6. Kaatru Veliyidai (2017)

Though directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam, Sai Pallavi reportedly wasn't comfortable with the story's content.

Kaatru Veliyidai | Image: Google

7. Valimai (2022)

Sai Pallavi was reportedly offered a role in Ajith Kumar's blockbuster, but she rejected the film as there was no scope for her in the film

Valimai | Image: Google