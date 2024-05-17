7 films rejected by Sai Pallavi

Pratidin Bureau
This remake of a Telugu film didn't align with Sai Pallavi's preference for original stories.
While details are unclear, Sai Pallavi reportedly found the female lead in this Ajith Kumar starrer to be underdeveloped.
Similar to Leo, the role in this Vijay film with Rashmika Mandanna as the lead might not have offered much for Sai Pallavi.
Though a successful film, Sai Pallavi reportedly wasn't comfortable with on-screen kissing scenes in this Vijay Deverakonda starrer.
This Mahesh Babu film might have had a role that Sai Pallavi found uninteresting.
Though directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam, Sai Pallavi reportedly wasn't comfortable with the story's content.
Sai Pallavi was reportedly offered a role in Ajith Kumar's blockbuster, but she rejected the film as there was no scope for her in the film