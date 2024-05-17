7 films that made Shah Rukh Khan great

Pratidin Bureau
This romantic drama, often abbreviated as DDLJ, directed by Aditya Chopra, became a cultural phenomenon. Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of the charming Raj won hearts and established him as the king of romance.
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this thriller showcased Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role for the first time. His performance as a vengeful anti-hero was critically acclaimed and showcased his versatility.
Directed by Mani Ratnam, this intense romantic thriller featured Shah Rukh Khan as a radio journalist who falls in love with a mysterious woman, played by Manisha Koirala. The film's music and Shah Rukh's performance were widely praised.
Directed by Karan Johar, this romantic drama became a massive hit and solidified Shah Rukh Khan's status as a leading romantic hero. His chemistry with co-stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji was unforgettable.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this epic romance saw Shah Rukh Khan portray the tragic hero Devdas. His performance was lauded for its intensity and emotional depth, earning him numerous awards.
Directed by Karan Johar, this drama tackled significant social issues and featured Shah Rukh Khan as Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger's syndrome. His nuanced performance was critically acclaimed and showcased his acting prowess.
Directed by Shimit Amin, this sports drama featured Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, a disgraced hockey player who becomes the coach of the Indian women's national hockey team. His inspiring portrayal of leadership and redemption was highly praised.