7 firsts of indian cinema

This silent film laid the foundation for Indian cinema.
The arrival of sound revolutionized Indian cinema, introducing songs and dialogues.
This marked a significant step in visual storytelling with its use of color technology.
This film introduced the playback singing concept, where actors lip-sync to pre-recorded songs.
This film adopted the Dolby sound system, offering a superior audio experience.
Despite societal norms, these women became pioneers as actresses in silent films.
Raj Kapoor’s Sangam had various scenes shot in Europe. The cinema goers at that time would queue up just to see the foreign locales in motion picture.