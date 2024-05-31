7 foreign actress in bollywood industry

Pratidin Bureau
Nationality: British
Highlights: One of Bollywood's top actresses with hits like "Ek Tha Tiger," "Dhoom 3," and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."
Nationality: Sri Lankan
Highlights: Known for her roles in "Kick," "Judwaa 2," and "Race 3." Won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka title in 2006.
Nationality: American
Highlights: Gained fame for her debut role and starred in movies like "Madras Cafe" and "Main Tera Hero."
Nationality: Canadian-American
Highlights: Transitioned from adult entertainment to Bollywood, appearing in films like "Ragini MMS 2" and "Ek Paheli Leela."
Nationality: British
Highlights: Known for her roles in South Indian and Bollywood films, including "Singh Is Bliing" and "2.0."
Nationality: Swedish-Greek
Highlights: Gained popularity after participating in Bigg Boss and starred in movies like "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon."
Nationality: Canadian-Moroccan
Highlights: Known for her exceptional dancing skills, featuring in hit songs like "Dilbar," "O Saki Saki," and "Garmi."