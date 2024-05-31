7 foreign actress in bollywood industry

Pratidin Bureau

1. Katrina Kaif

Nationality: British

Highlights: One of Bollywood's top actresses with hits like "Ek Tha Tiger," "Dhoom 3," and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

Katrina Kaif | Image: Google

2. Jacqueline Fernandez

Nationality: Sri Lankan

Highlights: Known for her roles in "Kick," "Judwaa 2," and "Race 3." Won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka title in 2006.

Jacqueline Fernandez | Image: Google

3. Nargis Fakhri

Nationality: American

Highlights: Gained fame for her debut role and starred in movies like "Madras Cafe" and "Main Tera Hero."

Nargis Fakhri | Image: Google

4. Sunny Leone

Nationality: Canadian-American

Highlights: Transitioned from adult entertainment to Bollywood, appearing in films like "Ragini MMS 2" and "Ek Paheli Leela."

Sunny Leone | Image: Google

5. Amy Jackson

Nationality: British

Highlights: Known for her roles in South Indian and Bollywood films, including "Singh Is Bliing" and "2.0."

Amy Jackson | Image: Google

6. Elli AvrRam

Nationality: Swedish-Greek

Highlights: Gained popularity after participating in Bigg Boss and starred in movies like "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon."

Elli AvrRam | Image: Google

7. Nora Fatehi

Nationality: Canadian-Moroccan

Highlights: Known for her exceptional dancing skills, featuring in hit songs like "Dilbar," "O Saki Saki," and "Garmi."

Nora Fatehi | Image: Google