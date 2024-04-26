7 great films of Brad Pitt

Pratidin Bureau
A dark and twisted psychological thriller about an insomniac office worker who forms an underground fight club with a devil-may-care soap maker. This cult classic is considered one of Pitt's best performances.
A neo-noir crime thriller that follows two detectives as they hunt down a serial killer who commits murders based on the seven deadly sins. Pitt delivers a memorable performance as the hotheaded rookie detective.
A science fiction thriller set in a post-apocalyptic future where a convict is sent back in time to gather information about a deadly virus that has wiped out most of humanity.
A comedy-drama film set in Los Angeles in 1969, following a fading television actor and his stunt double as they navigate a changing Hollywood landscape.
A fantasy drama film that tells the story of a man who is born old and ages backward. This visually stunning film is a heartwarming exploration of life, love, and loss.
A war film that tells the alternate history of two plots to assassinate Nazi Germany's leadership during World War II. Pitt plays a charismatic American lieutenant who leads a group of Jewish-American soldiers on a daring mission behind enemy lines.
A biographical sports drama film that tells the story of Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, who used statistical analysis to build a winning team on a tight budget.