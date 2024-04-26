7 great films of Brad Pitt

Pratidin Bureau

1. Fight Club (1999)

A dark and twisted psychological thriller about an insomniac office worker who forms an underground fight club with a devil-may-care soap maker. This cult classic is considered one of Pitt's best performances.

Fight Club | Image: Google

2. Se7en (1995)

A neo-noir crime thriller that follows two detectives as they hunt down a serial killer who commits murders based on the seven deadly sins. Pitt delivers a memorable performance as the hotheaded rookie detective.

Se7en | Image: Google

3. 12 Monkeys (1995)

A science fiction thriller set in a post-apocalyptic future where a convict is sent back in time to gather information about a deadly virus that has wiped out most of humanity.

12 Monkeys | Image: Google

4. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

A comedy-drama film set in Los Angeles in 1969, following a fading television actor and his stunt double as they navigate a changing Hollywood landscape.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | Image: Google

5. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

A fantasy drama film that tells the story of a man who is born old and ages backward. This visually stunning film is a heartwarming exploration of life, love, and loss.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button | Image: Google

6. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

A war film that tells the alternate history of two plots to assassinate Nazi Germany's leadership during World War II. Pitt plays a charismatic American lieutenant who leads a group of Jewish-American soldiers on a daring mission behind enemy lines.

Inglourious Basterds | Image: Google

7. Moneyball (2011)

A biographical sports drama film that tells the story of Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, who used statistical analysis to build a winning team on a tight budget.

Moneyball | Image: Google