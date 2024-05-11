7 great movies of Pawan Kalyan

Pratidin Bureau

1. Gabbar Singh (2012)

A remake of the Bollywood film "Dabangg," "Gabbar Singh" was a massive hit. Pawan Kalyan's portrayal of a fearless and quirky police officer was widely praised.

Gabbar Singh | Image: Google

2. Kushi (2001)

A romantic comedy-drama, "Kushi" was a game-changer for Pawan Kalyan. His chemistry with co-star Bhoomika Chawla and his energetic performance were major highlights.

Kushi | Image: Google

3. Jalsa (2008)

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, "Jalsa" was a commercial success. Pawan Kalyan's role as a carefree young man caught in unexpected circumstances resonated with audiences.

Jalsa | Image: Google

4. Attarintiki Daredi (2013)

Another collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, "Attarintiki Daredi" was a blockbuster. Pawan Kalyan's performance as a man on a mission to reunite his estranged family was widely appreciated.

Attarintiki Daredi | Image: Google

5. Tholi Prema (1998)

One of Pawan Kalyan's early hits, "Tholi Prema" is a romantic drama that has since attained cult status. His portrayal of a young man navigating the ups and downs of love was praised for its realism.

Tholi Prema | Image: Google

6. Gokulamlo Seetha (1997)

This film marked Pawan Kalyan's debut as a lead actor. His performance as a young man searching for his lost sister was well-received, setting the stage for his future successes.

Gokulamlo Seetha | Image: Google

7. Badri (2000)

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, "Badri" showcased Pawan Kalyan's versatility. His portrayal of a tough yet kind-hearted man caught in a love triangle was widely acclaimed.

Badri | Image: Google