7 great movies of Pawan Kalyan

Pratidin Bureau
A remake of the Bollywood film "Dabangg," "Gabbar Singh" was a massive hit. Pawan Kalyan's portrayal of a fearless and quirky police officer was widely praised.
A romantic comedy-drama, "Kushi" was a game-changer for Pawan Kalyan. His chemistry with co-star Bhoomika Chawla and his energetic performance were major highlights.
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, "Jalsa" was a commercial success. Pawan Kalyan's role as a carefree young man caught in unexpected circumstances resonated with audiences.
Another collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, "Attarintiki Daredi" was a blockbuster. Pawan Kalyan's performance as a man on a mission to reunite his estranged family was widely appreciated.
One of Pawan Kalyan's early hits, "Tholi Prema" is a romantic drama that has since attained cult status. His portrayal of a young man navigating the ups and downs of love was praised for its realism.
This film marked Pawan Kalyan's debut as a lead actor. His performance as a young man searching for his lost sister was well-received, setting the stage for his future successes.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, "Badri" showcased Pawan Kalyan's versatility. His portrayal of a tough yet kind-hearted man caught in a love triangle was widely acclaimed.