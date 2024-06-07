7 great performances by Shashi Kapoor

Pratidin Bureau
In "Deewaar," Kapoor plays Vijay, a smuggler forced into crime to support his family. His internal struggle between loyalty and morality resonates with the audience, making this a landmark performance in his career.
"Kabhi Kabhie" is a classic love triangle. Kapoor portrays Amit, a poet whose love for Pooja (Raakhee) remains unfulfilled. His nuanced portrayal of a man's quiet longing and sacrifice adds depth to the film's emotional core.
Kapoor sheds his romantic image for the action-packed "Trishul." He plays Vicky, a rebellious son caught between his wealthy father and his own desire for justice.
In "Satyam Shivam Sundaram," Kapoor portrays Shiv, a man grappling with spiritual awakening and physical temptation. His portrayal of the complexities of human desire is both subtle and impactful.
"Silsila" features Shashi Kapoor in a subdued yet impactful role. He portrays a man caught in a love triangle, expressing his emotions with a quiet intensity that resonates with audiences.
"Utsav" is a controversial film exploring the life of the legendary painter Raja Ravi Verma. Kapoor portrays the artist's struggle between his artistic desires and his social obligations.
Shashi Kapoor's later films like "New Delhi Times" explored social issues. His performance as a journalist fighting for truth highlights his ability to deliver powerful messages through his characters.