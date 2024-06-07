7 great performances by Shashi Kapoor

Pratidin Bureau

1. Deewaar (1975)

In "Deewaar," Kapoor plays Vijay, a smuggler forced into crime to support his family. His internal struggle between loyalty and morality resonates with the audience, making this a landmark performance in his career.

Deewaar | Image: Google

2. Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

"Kabhi Kabhie" is a classic love triangle. Kapoor portrays Amit, a poet whose love for Pooja (Raakhee) remains unfulfilled. His nuanced portrayal of a man's quiet longing and sacrifice adds depth to the film's emotional core.

Kabhi Kabhie | Image: Google

3. Trishul (1978)

Kapoor sheds his romantic image for the action-packed "Trishul." He plays Vicky, a rebellious son caught between his wealthy father and his own desire for justice.

Trishul | Image: Google

4. Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)

In "Satyam Shivam Sundaram," Kapoor portrays Shiv, a man grappling with spiritual awakening and physical temptation. His portrayal of the complexities of human desire is both subtle and impactful.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram | Image: Google

5. Silsila (1981)

"Silsila" features Shashi Kapoor in a subdued yet impactful role. He portrays a man caught in a love triangle, expressing his emotions with a quiet intensity that resonates with audiences.

Silsila | Image: Google

6. Utsav (1984)

"Utsav" is a controversial film exploring the life of the legendary painter Raja Ravi Verma. Kapoor portrays the artist's struggle between his artistic desires and his social obligations.

Utsav | Image: Google

7. New Delhi Times (1986)

Shashi Kapoor's later films like "New Delhi Times" explored social issues. His performance as a journalist fighting for truth highlights his ability to deliver powerful messages through his characters.

New Delhi Times | Image: Google