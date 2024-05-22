7 greatest films inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Pratidin Bureau
This Marathi historical drama series, directed by Nitin Chandrakant Desai, is a comprehensive depiction of Shivaji Maharaj's life, battles, and the establishment of the Maratha Empire.
A unique Marathi film where the protagonist, a common man, finds inspiration and guidance from the spirit of Shivaji Maharaj to fight against social injustice.
This Marathi historical drama, directed by Digpal Lanjekar, focuses on the brave warrior Kondaji Farzand and his mission to capture Panhala Fort under Shivaji Maharaj's command.
Another Marathi film, Hirkani tells the story of Shivaji's mother, Jijabai. It portrays her strength, resilience, and the crucial role she played in shaping her son into a Maratha leader.
This Bollywood film, starring Ajay Devgn, narrates the story of Tanaji Malusare, a trusted commander of Shivaji Maharaj, and his heroic efforts to recapture the Kondhana Fort.
Directed by Pravin Tarde, this Marathi film tells the story of Hambirrao Mohite, a trusted general of Shivaji Maharaj, highlighting his contributions and loyalty to the Maratha Empire.
This recent Marathi film delves into the Battle of Pavan Khind, another crucial moment in Maratha history. It features a powerful portrayal of Baji Prabhu Deshpande's sacrifice to ensure Shivaji Maharaj's safety.