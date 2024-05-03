7 greatest villains from indian web series

Pratidin Bureau
Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Gaitonde is a ruthless gangster whose motives remain ambiguous throughout the series. He's a captivating enigma, challenging moral boundaries.
Samantha Akkineni delivers a chilling performance as a cold and calculating terrorist leader in The Family Man. Her ruthlessness and ideological conviction make her a formidable opponent.
Pratik Gandhi's portrayal of Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992 blurs the lines between ambition and greed. He's a charismatic yet deceptive character, leaving a lasting impression.
Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of Tyagi in Paatal Lok is haunting and unsettling. He's a terrifying hitman operating in the dark underbelly of Delhi, showcasing the depths of human cruelty.
Arshad Warsi portrays a complex and twisted villain in Asur. Shubh's motives are rooted in a dark past, making him a fascinating yet disturbing character.
This spin-off from the film Kahani presents a deeper look into the life of the mysterious contract killer, Bob Biswas, played brilliantly by Shiva. His deadpan demeanor and clinical approach to murder make him a chilling villain.
Gulshan Devaiah's Atmaram in Guns And Gulaabs is a standout villain in a neo-noir setting. His motives and actions are shrouded in mystery, adding to the intrigue of the story.