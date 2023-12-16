7 hard hitting movies thatll shake you

Pratidin Bureau

1. Schindler's List

This historical drama by Steven Spielberg is a poignant and unflinching look at the Holocaust through the eyes of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of over a thousand Jews.

Schindler's List | Image: Google

2. 12 Angry Men

This courtroom drama is a masterclass in suspense and human psychology. It tells the story of a jury deliberating on a murder case, and it's a fascinating exploration of doubt, prejudice, and the power of reason.

12 Angry Men | Image: Google

3. Parasite

This South Korean black comedy thriller is a masterclass in storytelling. It tells the story of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family, and it's a darkly funny and suspenseful film that will stay with you long after you watch it.

Parasite | Image: Google

4. Requiem for a Dream

This psychological drama is a raw and unflinching look at addiction. It follows four characters who are all struggling with different forms of addiction, and it's a powerful and disturbing film that will stay with you long after you watch it.

Requiem for a Dream | Image: Google

5. Manchester by the Sea

This drama is a beautifully acted and heartbreaking look at grief. It tells the story of Lee Chandler, a lonely janitor who is forced to return to his hometown to take care of his teenage nephew after his brother dies.

Manchester by the Sea | Image: Google

6. Grave of the Fireflies

This Japanese animated film is a heartbreaking and unforgettable story of two siblings who are struggling to survive in the aftermath of World War II.

Grave of the Fireflies | Image: Google

7. City of God

City of God | Image: Google