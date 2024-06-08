7 highest grossing films of Superstar Rajinikanth

Pratidin Bureau
Worldwide Gross: ₹100+ crore
A rickshaw driver with a violent past as a crime boss hides his true identity to lead a peaceful life, until circumstances force him to reveal himself.
Worldwide Gross: ₹150+ crore
A businessman returns to India to invest his wealth for the betterment of society, but faces obstacles from a corrupt system.
Worldwide Gross: ₹250+ crore
An action drama where Rajinikanth plays a hostel warden with a mysterious past, seeking revenge against a powerful politician.
Worldwide Gross: ₹250+ crore
Rajinikanth stars as a tough cop who takes on a mission to capture a notorious drug lord, while dealing with personal loss.
Worldwide Gross: ₹290+ crore
A sci-fi film about a scientist who creates an advanced humanoid robot that eventually becomes uncontrollable and develops human emotions.
Worldwide Gross: ₹650+ crore
Rajinikanth plays a don who returns from prison to take down his enemies and reunite with his family.
Worldwide Gross: ₹800+ crore
Rajinikanth reprises his roles as Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti in this sci-fi thriller where they battle a vengeful ornithologist who gains superpowers.