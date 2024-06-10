7 highest grossing Movies of Akshay Kumar

Pratidin Bureau

1. Kesari (2019)

Worldwide Gross: ₹207+ crore

A historical war drama based on the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders.

Kesari | Image: Google

2. Rustom (2016)

Worldwide Gross: ₹216+ crore

A crime drama inspired by the real-life case of Naval officer K.M. Nanavati, exploring themes of love, betrayal, and justice.

Rustom | Image: Google

3. Airlift (2016)

Worldwide Gross: ₹231+ crore

Based on the true story of the largest civilian evacuation in history during the 1990 invasion of Kuwait by Iraq, with Akshay Kumar playing a businessman who leads the rescue mission.

Airlift | Image: Google

4. Housefull 4 (2019)

Worldwide Gross: ₹280+ crore

A reincarnation comedy set across two time periods, where Akshay Kumar and his friends try to correct their past mistakes.

Housefull 4 | Image: Google

5. Mission Mangal (2019)

Worldwide Gross: ₹290+ crore

Based on the true story of India's Mars Orbiter Mission, Akshay Kumar leads a team of scientists who achieve this groundbreaking feat.

Mission Mangal | Image: Google

6. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Worldwide Gross: ₹311+ crore

A social drama inspired by true events, focusing on the need for proper sanitation facilities in rural India.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha | Image: Google

7. Good Newwz (2019)

Worldwide Gross: ₹318+ crore

A comedy-drama revolving around two couples trying to conceive via IVF, leading to a hilarious mix-up due to their identical surnames.

Good Newwz | Image: Google