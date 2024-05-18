7 highest grossing punjabi films of all time

Pratidin Bureau
This Pakistani Punjabi historical action film takes the top spot with a whopping ₹396 crore (US$14 million).
This Indian Punjabi romantic comedy film follows a love triangle and raked in ₹210 crore (US$26 million) worldwide.
The third installment in the popular Carry on Jatta franchise, this comedy film earned ₹102.69 crore (US$13 million) globally.
The previous film in the Carry on Jatta series also did well, grossing ₹57.67 crore (US$8.43 million) worldwide.
This romantic comedy tells the story of a love triangle and brought in ₹57.60 crore (US$8.43 million) at the global box office.
This family drama focusing on the relationship between a father and son grossed ₹57.15 crore (US$8.38 million) worldwide.
This comedy-drama revolves around a divorced man and his relationship with his son. It earned ₹54.62 crore (US$8.04 million) globally.