7 highest grossing punjabi films of all time

Pratidin Bureau

1. The Legend of Maula Jatt (2019)

This Pakistani Punjabi historical action film takes the top spot with a whopping ₹396 crore (US$14 million).

The Legend of Maula Jatt | Image: Google

2. Mastaney (2023)

This Indian Punjabi romantic comedy film follows a love triangle and raked in ₹210 crore (US$26 million) worldwide.

Mastaney | Image: Google

3. Carry on Jatta 3 (2023)

The third installment in the popular Carry on Jatta franchise, this comedy film earned ₹102.69 crore (US$13 million) globally.

Carry on Jatta 3 | Image: Google

4. Carry on Jatta 2 (2018)

The previous film in the Carry on Jatta series also did well, grossing ₹57.67 crore (US$8.43 million) worldwide.

Carry on Jatta 2 | Image: Google

5. Saunkan Saunkne (2022)

This romantic comedy tells the story of a love triangle and brought in ₹57.60 crore (US$8.43 million) at the global box office.

Saunkan Saunkne | Image: Google

6. Chal Mera Putt 2 (2020)

This family drama focusing on the relationship between a father and son grossed ₹57.15 crore (US$8.38 million) worldwide.

Chal Mera Putt 2 | Image: Google

7. Honsla Rakh (2021)

This comedy-drama revolves around a divorced man and his relationship with his son. It earned ₹54.62 crore (US$8.04 million) globally.

Honsla Rakh | Image: Google