7 iconic movies of Karisma Kapoor

Pratidin Bureau
Two slackers compete to win the heart of an heiress, leading to a series of comedic events. Karisma’s delightful performance, the film’s cult status, and its timeless humor.
A poor cab driver and a rich girl fall in love, facing societal challenges. Karisma's powerful performance, memorable songs, and the film’s massive box office success.
A young man pretends to be a servant in his beloved's house to win over her family. Karisma’s charm, her chemistry with Govinda, and the film’s comic appeal.
A love triangle set against the backdrop of a dance troupe. Karisma's portrayal of Nisha, her exceptional dance skills, and winning the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.
A married man juggles his life between his wife and his mistress. Karisma's comedic timing, the film’s entertaining plot, and its commercial success.
A woman searches for her brother who goes missing during the 1993 Bombay riots. Karisma's intense performance, earning her critical acclaim and multiple awards.
The story of a young woman who becomes the second wife of a king. Karisma's nuanced acting, winning the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, and the film's critical success.