7 iconic movies of Karisma Kapoor

Pratidin Bureau

1. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Two slackers compete to win the heart of an heiress, leading to a series of comedic events. Karisma’s delightful performance, the film’s cult status, and its timeless humor.

Andaz Apna Apna | Image: Google

2. Raja Hindustani (1996)

A poor cab driver and a rich girl fall in love, facing societal challenges. Karisma's powerful performance, memorable songs, and the film’s massive box office success.

Raja Hindustani | Image: Google

3. Hero No. 1 (1997)

A young man pretends to be a servant in his beloved's house to win over her family. Karisma’s charm, her chemistry with Govinda, and the film’s comic appeal.

Hero No. 1 | Image: Google

4. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

A love triangle set against the backdrop of a dance troupe. Karisma's portrayal of Nisha, her exceptional dance skills, and winning the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Dil To Pagal Hai | Image: Google

5. Biwi No. 1 (1999)

A married man juggles his life between his wife and his mistress. Karisma's comedic timing, the film’s entertaining plot, and its commercial success.

Biwi No. 1 | Image: Google

6. Fiza (2000)

A woman searches for her brother who goes missing during the 1993 Bombay riots. Karisma's intense performance, earning her critical acclaim and multiple awards.

Fiza | Image: Google

7. Zubeidaa (2001)

The story of a young woman who becomes the second wife of a king. Karisma's nuanced acting, winning the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, and the film's critical success.

Zubeidaa | Image: Google