7 iconic roles played by Parveen Babi

Pratidin Bureau
The story of two brothers on opposite sides of the law. Parveen Babi's role as Amitabh Bachchan's love interest, showcasing her glamor and strong screen presence.
Three brothers separated at birth are reunited by fate. Parveen's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan, her stylish appearance, and memorable dance numbers.
Two brothers seek revenge against a crime lord. Parveen's role as a supportive and bold partner, her elegance and charm adding depth to the film.
A comedic tale of a young man who starts working at a hotel. Parveen’s vibrant performance, her comic timing, and chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan.
A man seeks vengeance against those who wronged him. Parveen's portrayal of a strong, supportive character, adding emotional depth to the action-packed narrative.
Two brothers, separated in childhood, are reunited by destiny. Parveen’s engaging performance, her dance sequences, and her on-screen pairing with Shashi Kapoor.
A story revolving around the lives of passengers on a burning train. Parveen's role in the ensemble cast, her beauty, and her ability to stand out in a multi-star cast.