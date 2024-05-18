7 iconic villain role played by Amrish Puri

Pratidin Bureau
Arguably his most famous role, Amrish Puri's portrayal of the evil Mogambo, with his iconic line "Mogambo khush hua," remains legendary in Indian cinema.
As the ruthless Thakur Durjan Singh, Puri delivered a chilling performance that added to the film's drama and tension.
Amrish Puri's role as the menacing General Dong in this action-packed film showcased his ability to bring a larger-than-life villain to the screen.
Puri gained international fame with his role as the sinister priest Mola Ram in this Steven Spielberg adventure film, making him a recognizable face worldwide.
His portrayal of the corrupt and ruthless Balwant Rai in this action drama was pivotal, adding depth to the protagonist's struggle.
Though not an outright villain, Puri's role as the strict and authoritarian father was crucial in creating the central conflict of this iconic romance.
Playing the oppressive feudal landlord Jagavar Chaudhary, Puri brought intensity and gravitas to the character, making him a memorable antagonist in the film.