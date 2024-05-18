7 iconic villain role played by Amrish Puri

Pratidin Bureau

1. Mogambo in "Mr. India" (1987)

Arguably his most famous role, Amrish Puri's portrayal of the evil Mogambo, with his iconic line "Mogambo khush hua," remains legendary in Indian cinema.

Mr. India | Image: Google

2. Thakur Durjan Singh in "Karan Arjun" (1995)

As the ruthless Thakur Durjan Singh, Puri delivered a chilling performance that added to the film's drama and tension.

Karan Arjun | Image: Google

3. General Dong in "Tahalka" (1992)

Amrish Puri's role as the menacing General Dong in this action-packed film showcased his ability to bring a larger-than-life villain to the screen.

Tahalka | Image: Google

4. Mola Ram in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984)

Puri gained international fame with his role as the sinister priest Mola Ram in this Steven Spielberg adventure film, making him a recognizable face worldwide.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom | Image: Google

5. Balwant Rai in "Ghayal" (1990)

His portrayal of the corrupt and ruthless Balwant Rai in this action drama was pivotal, adding depth to the protagonist's struggle.

Ghayal | Image: Google

6. Thakur Baldev Singh in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995)

Though not an outright villain, Puri's role as the strict and authoritarian father was crucial in creating the central conflict of this iconic romance.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge | Image: Google

7. Jagavar Chaudhary in "Virasat" (1997)

Playing the oppressive feudal landlord Jagavar Chaudhary, Puri brought intensity and gravitas to the character, making him a memorable antagonist in the film.

Virasat | Image: Google