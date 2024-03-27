7 Indian states with the highest amount of Alcohol consumption

Pratidin Bureau

1. Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh tops the list in terms of proportion of both men and women who drink alcohol, according to the NFHS-5 survey.

Arunachal Pradesh | Image: Google

2. Telangana

Telangana shows a high prevalence of alcohol consumption among men, particularly in the upper Brahmaputra region.

Telangana | Image: Google

3. Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh features prominently in reports on high alcohol consumption, particularly in rural areas.

Chhattisgarh | Image: Google

4. Manipur

Manipur has a history of struggles with alcohol-related issues.

Manipur | Image: Google

5. Meghalaya

Meghalaya is another northeastern state with a reported high prevalence of alcohol consumption.

Meghalaya | Image: Google

6. Jharkhand

Jharkhand, particularly the Chhota Nagpur region, is mentioned in reports concerning high alcohol consumption rates.

Jharkhand | Image: Google

7. Punjab

Punjab has a long-standing association with alcohol consumption, and while efforts are underway to curb it, consumption rates remain high.

Punjab | Image: Google