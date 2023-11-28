7 indian whisky brands under rs 1000

Pratidin Bureau
A smooth and mellow whisky with hints of vanilla and oak.
A popular Indian whisky with a blend of grain spirits and imported Scotch malts.
A well-rounded whisky with a slightly sweet flavor and notes of honey and spice.
A smooth and easy-drinking whisky with a slightly smoky flavor.
A premium whisky with a complex flavor profile, including notes of oak, vanilla, and caramel.
A popular Indian whisky with a slightly spicy flavor.
A smooth and mellow whisky with hints of vanilla and oak.