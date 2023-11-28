7 indian whisky brands under rs 1000

Pratidin Bureau

1. McDowell's Platinum Choice

A smooth and mellow whisky with hints of vanilla and oak.

McDowell's Platinum Choice | Image: Google

2. Royal Stag

A popular Indian whisky with a blend of grain spirits and imported Scotch malts.

Royal Stag | Image: Google

3. Blenders Pride

A well-rounded whisky with a slightly sweet flavor and notes of honey and spice.

Blenders Pride | Image: Google

4. Imperial Blue

A smooth and easy-drinking whisky with a slightly smoky flavor.

Imperial Blue | Image: Google

5. Signature Rare Aged

A premium whisky with a complex flavor profile, including notes of oak, vanilla, and caramel.

Signature Rare Aged | Image: Google

6. 8PM

 A popular Indian whisky with a slightly spicy flavor.

8PM | Image: Google

7. Rockford Reserve

A smooth and mellow whisky with hints of vanilla and oak.

Rockford Reserve | Image: Google